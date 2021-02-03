KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.01 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CE. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Celanese stock opened at $125.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $140.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Celanese by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after buying an additional 185,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Celanese by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Celanese by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 149,474 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $73,861,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Celanese by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,305,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

