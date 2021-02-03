$0.41 EPS Expected for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. BayCom reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BayCom will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

BayCom stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. BayCom has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $171.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BayCom by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in BayCom by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BayCom by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BayCom by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in BayCom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

