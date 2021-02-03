First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Busey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BUSE. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Busey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

BUSE stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in First Busey by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Busey by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 434,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

