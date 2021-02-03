Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $76.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.52) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 866,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 294,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

