ThreeFold Price Reaches $0.0177 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $4,578.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold token can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00049604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00140358 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00066447 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00249404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00062886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00038368 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

ThreeFold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.