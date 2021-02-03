Alias (ALIAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.95 Million

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Alias has traded up 302.4% against the dollar. Alias has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $1,119.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alias coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00054173 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00182638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000249 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009714 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002800 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Alias Profile

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

