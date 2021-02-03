nYFI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84,953.00 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One nYFI token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a market capitalization of $398,124.12 and approximately $84,953.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nYFI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00049604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00140358 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00066447 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00249404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00062886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00038368 BTC.

nYFI Token Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling nYFI

nYFI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “N0031USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.