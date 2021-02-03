BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $606,796.28 and $151,820.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001835 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,209.00 or 0.99910576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00024526 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00029732 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,366 coins and its circulating supply is 912,578 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

