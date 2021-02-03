CashBet Coin (CBC) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $20.33 and $13.77.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00068017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.97 or 0.00869089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00047772 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00038651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,664.16 or 0.04591864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00019829 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $50.98, $24.43, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $10.39, $51.55, $24.68, $18.94, $32.15 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

