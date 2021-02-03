Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,473,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,334 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $62,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAZ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

LAZ opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.