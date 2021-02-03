Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,910 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $55,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Coherent by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coherent by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Coherent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Coherent by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $191.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.84. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $213.05.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

