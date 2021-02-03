Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $52,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $70.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

