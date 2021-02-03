Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Etsy by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,363,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $8,632,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,704 shares of company stock worth $24,671,615. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $210.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.21 and its 200 day moving average is $145.69. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $226.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.