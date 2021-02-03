Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.