Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Berenberg Bank

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVZMY. Barclays upgraded Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Danske upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

