AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ELUXY. Bank of America cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AB Electrolux (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.