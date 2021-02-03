Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $119.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.01. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

