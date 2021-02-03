Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.61-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $697-699 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.9 million.Dynatrace also updated its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.13-0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $2,165,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at $39,966,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

