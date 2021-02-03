Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STZHF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stelco from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stelco from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stelco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of STZHF stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. Stelco has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. It provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.