Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 19,320 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 210.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $384.11 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $398.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

