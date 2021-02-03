Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 110,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a market cap of $183.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

