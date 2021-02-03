Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,663 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $78,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,519,000.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

