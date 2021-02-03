Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

