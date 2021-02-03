Comerica Bank Sells 6,183 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 94,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $8,340,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Shares of MMC opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.