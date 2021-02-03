Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Ford Motor by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

