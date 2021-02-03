Analysts Set Expectations for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.94.

TSE:GEI opened at C$20.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.86. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.96 and a 12-month high of C$28.34.

In other Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) news, Senior Officer Sean Brown bought 10,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,057.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,815,711.39. Also, Director Sean Wilson bought 5,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.59 per share, with a total value of C$107,562.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,669,313.66.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

