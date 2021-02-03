Palladium Partners LLC Decreases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

