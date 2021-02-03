SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $159.80

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $159.80 and last traded at $159.52, with a volume of 355755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

