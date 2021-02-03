AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in AutoZone by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AutoZone by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AutoZone by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after acquiring an additional 42,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,193.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,205.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,180.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total transaction of $13,490,269.50. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

