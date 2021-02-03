Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,710 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $86.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,925.02, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

