iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

