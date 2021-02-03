Palladium Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $258.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.48.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

