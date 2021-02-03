Planned Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 154.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.1% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEP. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.67 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.