Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at $3,923,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 107.4% during the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

BG stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $73.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

