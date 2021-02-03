Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,756 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,722,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,683,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,354,000 after purchasing an additional 548,021 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in UDR by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after acquiring an additional 472,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,448,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,831,000 after acquiring an additional 164,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

