World Asset Management Inc Sells 584 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Cummins by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $775,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $3,003,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after buying an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $233.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.84 and its 200-day moving average is $218.88. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.30.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.