Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.30 Per Share

Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) declared a dividend on Monday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Porvair plc (PRV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PRV stock opened at GBX 526 ($6.87) on Wednesday. Porvair plc has a 12 month low of GBX 370 ($4.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 780 ($10.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £242.29 million and a P/E ratio of 22.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 545.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 530.07.

About Porvair plc (PRV.L)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

