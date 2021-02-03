Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Shares of EDF stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige bought 10,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $69,338.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,001.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

