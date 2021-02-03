Global Water Resources, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 241.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 241.7%.

GWRS stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $374.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,661.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

