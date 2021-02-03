BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Shares of BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.14. BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 124,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.89 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV)

BlueRush Inc, through its subsidiary BlueRush Digital Media Corp., provides software as a service based marketing and sales enablement platform that enables organizations to engage with their customers. The company offers IndiVideo, an interactive personalized video platform; and financial tools and calculators.

