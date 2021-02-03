HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives $31.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HFC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

NYSE:HFC opened at $28.24 on Friday. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

