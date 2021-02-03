Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Harmonic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLIT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $771.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 204,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $487,576 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

