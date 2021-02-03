GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $94,317.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,341 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $91.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.16.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

