Brokers Offer Predictions for First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FFNW. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $121.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Northwest stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 17,340.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Financial Northwest worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

