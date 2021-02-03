BitCoal Price Up 156.2% Over Last 7 Days (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $14,554.68 and $20.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 156.2% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00426762 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

