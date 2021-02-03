Tilray (TLRY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) in the last few weeks:

1/29/2021 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

1/21/2021 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

1/15/2021 – Tilray had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $24.20. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Tilray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

12/17/2020 – Tilray was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

TLRY stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $24.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at $187,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,992,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,242,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 406,600 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 345.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

