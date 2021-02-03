Hilltop Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of HTH opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hilltop by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

