DA Davidson Comments on Independent Bank Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IBCP. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

