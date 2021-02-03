Level One Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Level One Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%.

LEVL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded Level One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of LEVL opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.94. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

