Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) rose 15.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.36. Approximately 403,291 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 293,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRA shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.34.

In related news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,344.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraton by 34.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 296,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 127,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kraton by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 31.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 84,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 17.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 34,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

